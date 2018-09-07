Patricia Schwemin Thompson, known as “The Queen Bee” by her family, died peacefully Saturday, September 1, 2018, at the age of 84.

Patricia was the widow of Paul K. Thompson, mother to Jane Graham (Gary) of Bothell, Washington, and Susan Smith (Steve, dec.) of Durango, Colorado.

In addition to her children, she is survived by her five grandchildren (Franklyn, Rachel, Evan, Jacob, Audrey), great grandson Jonah, many nieces and nephews, and sister, Donna Jackson of Tulsa, OK.

Born in Newkirk, OK, and one of six siblings, Patricia was a long time Irving resident. She was a member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church for over 50 years and one of the first employees at North Lake College. Patricia regularly spent time with the Irving Book Review Club, Red Hat Society, Elite Feet – Walking Club and Irving Senior Center.

She had a passion for music, ballroom dancing, travel, reading, and spending time with her close friend Loyd Hinch. Keeping an active and healthy life-style, bringing people together, and donating blood on her birthday brought joy to her life.

Known for her sense of gratitude, courageous spirit, clever wit, cheerful personality and beautiful smile, Patricia was an inspiration to all who knew her and will be deeply missed.