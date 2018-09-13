Rambler Community Calendar: 9/15 – 9/20

Sima Ballet Folklorica September 15, 2 PM Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance by Sima Ballet Folklorico. Stop by the Cozby Library and Community Commons to enjoy the bright costumes and traditional Mexican music and dance. Ballet Folklorico is traditional Mexican dances that emphasize local folk culture with ballet characteristics such as pointed toes,…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register