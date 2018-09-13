Sharon Ruth Easterday passed away on Monday August 6, 2018 in Arlington, TX after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 75 years old.

Sharon was born on May 20, 1943 in Bainbridge, Ohio to Clarence Fredrick and Effie Mae (Mitchell) Easterday. Sharon’s long time and beloved partner, Patricia (Pat) Ann Murray, preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held Sunday September 16, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the Celebration Community Church on 908 Pennsylvania Avenue in Fort Worth, TX 76104.

