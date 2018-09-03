Sue Kirkpatrick, age 81, died peacefully on Friday, August 31, 2018. She was born in Greenville, Texas to Cleo Webb and Gertrude Christine (White) Key on November 23, 1936. Sue lived in Irving most of her life, working at MacArthur High School for 30 years as a math teacher, until her retirement in 1994. She was also a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Irving until 2009. Sue is preceded in death by her husband Bill Wayne Kirkpatrick, brothers Dee and Bill Key and sister Nancy Key. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Lisa Lundy; son Kyle Kirkpatrick; step-daughter Karen Bocast; step-son Steve Kirkpatrick; grandchildren Ryan Kirkpatrick, Brennan Kirkpatrick, Ashley Bocast, Kristen Bocast, Tyler Lundy, Jake Lundy, Caroline Kirkpatrick, Cole Kirkpatrick and Luke Kirkpatrick, along with numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00 pm, Friday, September 7, 2018 at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home, 707 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, September 8, 2018 also at the funeral home with an interment at Moore Memorial Garden Cemetery in Arlington immediately following. The family request memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/, click to donate.

