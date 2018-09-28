Truck Crashes Into Joe’s Coffee Shop in Irving [PHOTOS]

A truck crashed into Joe’s Coffee Shop in South Irving on Thursday, September 17th.

Around 5 PM that evening, a man was working on his truck in the Joe’s parking lot when the car started up and went through the front wall of the coffee shop before coming to a stop. The coffee shop was closed at the time, and no one was injured.

Tammy Cain, one of the owners of Joe’s Coffee Shop, said she is throwing a “cleaning party” all day Friday, September 28th, to clean up the debris caused by the accident. Cain added that she’s glad the damage was only done to the shop, and not to any patrons or employees.

“Thank God no one was hurt,” Cain said.

Joe’s Coffee Shop has been in business in Irving for 49 years. They are expected to be open for business again on Saturday, September 29th. You can view photos of the damage & clean-up efforts below:

Photos by John Starkey