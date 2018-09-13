Weldon Easter Taylor, 96, of Irving, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior, September 10, 2018.

Weldon was born in Itasca, Texas on September 14, 1921. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett T. and Eunice Easter Taylor and wife, Luthene Etter Taylor. Weldon is survived by sons, Wade of Itasca, Byron of Carrollton and daughter Rhonda Taylor Allums of Rosenberg, Texas.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 13, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home in Irving, TX. Funeral service will be Friday, September 14, at 11:00am at Plymouth Park Baptist Church, Irving, TX. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Memori-al Gardens, Irving, Tx.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

