2018 Fall Toy Preview Event Comes to Dallas [VIDEO]

The Toy Association’s 2018 Fall Toy Preview came to Dallas Market Center from Tuesday, October 2nd through Thursday, October 4th to showcase some of the newest and most popular toys for the 2018 season. Innovative toy lines, creative takes on classics, and unique trends for next year’s fourth quarter were unveiled by 323 exhibiting companies. Well over 600 buyers attended the preview event which drew nearly 3,000 industry professionals from 20 countries.

Fall Toy Preview is The Toy Association’s marketplace where savvy decision-makers from mass, long-lead, and specialty retailers come to preview product for next year’s all-important holiday season. In just 3 days under 1 roof, all buyers interested in previewing playthings of all kinds can shop hundreds of brands with one or more lines to reveal for Q4 2019 delivery.

You can view our interviews with some of the show’s vendors below:

Videos by Tricia Sims and John Starkey