3-Car Accident on George Bush Turnpike and Highway 114 [PHOTOS]

The Irving Police Department is investigating the cause of a 3-car accident that sent several people to the hospital Sunday morning, October 21st.

At approximately 8 AM, a white Mercedes, a white Nissan and a brown SUV were involved in an accident on the President George Bush Turnpike service road at Highway 114. 4 people were sent to the hospital with injuries, with the driver of the Nissan reported to be in critical condition. The cause of the accident and the names of the victims involved have not yet been released.

Rambler Newspapers will update the story as more information becomes available. You can view photos of the accident below:

Photos by Rodney Moore