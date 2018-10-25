BAPS Charities Presents Community Health Fair

Posted By: Matt Hirst
October 25, 2018
BAPS Charities hosted their 17th annual Health Fair at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Irving this past Saturday, Oct. 13. As one of 40+ locations partaking in the nationwide effort, BAPS welcomed all community members to join them for a morning of educational health information, affordable screenings and health checkups, and opportunities to…
… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register