Construction Projects to Disrupt Orange Line Over Two-Week Period, Effective October 27-28, November 3-4, 2018

Orange Line customers, especially those traveling to and from DFW Airport, are advised to allow extra time for travel over the next two weekends.

October 27-28 (Saturday and Sunday)

Buses will replace train service between Bachman and University of Dallas stations due to construction along Highway 114 for the Irving Signature Bridge project. Normal rail service will resume with the first morning trip on Monday, October 29.

November 3-4 (Saturday and Sunday)

Buses will replace train service between Bachman and University of Dallas stations as construction of the Irving Signature Bridge project continues. Normal rail service will resume with the first morning trip on Monday, November 5.

Inclement weather could delay construction for an additional weekend.

SOURCE: DART.org