Coppell Swim Team Competes in Dragon Hunt

The Coppell High School (CHS) Swim Team competed at the annual Dragon Hunt Invite at the Carroll Natatorium in Southlake on Saturday, Oct. 12. The meet was the team’s first real step on the road to district, region, and state at the end of the season. Performing well beyond expectations, the team walked away with…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register