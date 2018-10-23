Doris M. Alexander, age 100, died on October 15, 2018. Doris was born on November 21, 1917 in Hollister, California to John Edmund Richardson and Hermine (Shumacher) Richardson.

As a child Doris lived in her great grandmother’s house, Lucile Forbes. The house was on Hillcrest road on the east side of Hollister adjacent to Calvary Cemetery, where the family remembers burying many birds.

In 1944, Doris moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. Then in 1955, after several other moves, they settled in Irving, Texas, where they remained for the rest of Doris’ years.

Doris loved to read books of all kinds including westerns, mysteries, and anything by her favorite author James Patterson. She was the voice recorded, reading novels for North Lake College. Doris was a part of the Northgate Socialite, played bingo, and made the best Mississippi Mud cake you had ever eaten. She was an amazing baker, and some of her most enjoyed treats were Pumpkin Pie and homemade bread.

Doris was a long-time resident of Irving since 1955, working at the Skillerns Drug Store as a cosmetologist for twenty years. As an honorable mention, Doris also won a Crochet contest at the Texas State Fair.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Carol Louise Allen; grandson Theron Wayne Johnson; and son-in-law Henry “Hank” Nastasi. Left to cherish her memory are sons Clyde Coffman and wife Lynda and Wayne Alexander and wife Ruby; daugh-ters Linda Coffman and Alva Lee Nastasi; grandchildren Denise (Jackie) Lederle, Keith Allen, Julie Hill, Renee Alexander-Garland, Kevin Alexander, and Kiley Nastasi; eight great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and loving friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home, 707 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75061. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, 1413 E. Irving Blvd., Irving, TX 75060. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation be made to a charity of your choice in Doris’ name. You may make a do-nation or leave a note for the family by visiting our website at www.brownmem.com.