Early Voting Begins In Irving, Grand Prairie, and Coppell

Today marks the first day of early voting for General Elections in North Texas. Registered voters may go to any early voting location in their county of residence and cast their ballot ahead of Election Day. To see if you are eligible to vote, visit the Texas Secretary of State website and click on the “Am I Registered?” button.
Below are the locations for early voting in Irving, Grand Prairie, and Coppell:
Irving
- Valley Ranch Library: 401 Cimarron Trail
- West Irving Library: 4444 W Rochelle Road
- North Lake College (L Building): 5001 N MacArthur Blvd
- University of Dallas (SB Hall Building): 1845 E Northgate Drive
- Irving City Hall: 825 W Irving Blvd
Grand Prairie
- Crosswinds High School: 1100 N Carrier Parkway
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church: 4729 S Carrier Parkway
Coppell
- Coppell Town Center: 255 E Parkway Blvd
Election Day is November 6th.