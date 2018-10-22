Early Voting Begins In Irving, Grand Prairie, and Coppell

Today marks the first day of early voting for General Elections in North Texas. Registered voters may go to any early voting location in their county of residence and cast their ballot ahead of Election Day. To see if you are eligible to vote, visit the Texas Secretary of State website and click on the “Am I Registered?” button.

Below are the locations for early voting in Irving, Grand Prairie, and Coppell:

Irving

Valley Ranch Library: 401 Cimarron Trail

West Irving Library: 4444 W Rochelle Road

North Lake College (L Building): 5001 N MacArthur Blvd

University of Dallas (SB Hall Building): 1845 E Northgate Drive

Irving City Hall: 825 W Irving Blvd

Grand Prairie

Crosswinds High School: 1100 N Carrier Parkway

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church: 4729 S Carrier Parkway

Coppell

Coppell Town Center: 255 E Parkway Blvd

Election Day is November 6th.