Fatal Hit and Run Investigation Yields Suspect

The Irving Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at approximately 11:58 p.m. in the 100 block of North State Loop 12. Officers responded to the area on reports of a crash and found an adult female deceased in the roadway. The female had been struck…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register