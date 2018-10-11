Federal Highway Administration Grants TxDOT Approval to use RRFBs Statewide

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) granted the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) interim approval for the use of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) across the state of Texas as of Tuesday, Sept. 11. RRFBs are user-activated amber LED signals that supplement warning signs at intersections or mid-block crosswalks. The signals are placed underneath pedestrian, school…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."