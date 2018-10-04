Grand Prairie Library Program Provides Better Understanding of Dyslexia

TOPICS:

Posted By: Ashley Smith October 4, 2018

People struggling with dyslexia experience the learning difficulties that come along with it, especially as students. Grand Prairie Memorial Library hosted, Experience Dyslexia, as a Tuesday Talk, Sept. 25, which focused on dyslexia to help the community learn what dyslexia is, and how to be more understanding of those who seem to be “problem students.”…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Ashley Smith
Ashley Smith
Ashley Smith is a freelance writer for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Emerson College in 2012 with a degree in journalism and a minor in marketing. During her time at Emerson, she managed the Charlestown beat and contributed to Boston Globe's online section. Currently, she helps run her family business in Irving, Texas but has reignited her passion to write and serve the community.

Related Articles