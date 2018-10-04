Grand Prairie Library Program Provides Better Understanding of Dyslexia

People struggling with dyslexia experience the learning difficulties that come along with it, especially as students. Grand Prairie Memorial Library hosted, Experience Dyslexia, as a Tuesday Talk, Sept. 25, which focused on dyslexia to help the community learn what dyslexia is, and how to be more understanding of those who seem to be “problem students.”…
Ashley Smith
Ashley Smith is a freelance writer for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Emerson College in 2012 with a degree in journalism and a minor in marketing. During her time at Emerson, she managed the Charlestown beat and contributed to Boston Globe's online section. Currently, she helps run her family business in Irving, Texas but has reignited her passion to write and serve the community.