Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Causes Sewer Overflow

The continuing effects of flooding caused by heavy rainfall across the Dallas/Fort Worth area led to a sanitary sewer overflow Oct. 15 from a manhole at 2100 South Nursery in Irving. No public drinking water supplies were threatened or contaminated by the overflow. The impact was minimized by large quantities of storm and flood water that served to dilute wastewater in the collection lines and the West Fork Trinity River.

Irving has already received more than 19 ½ inches of rain in September and October with over 4 inches falling in the past 48 hours. The large amounts of rainfall have created flooded areas along the West Fork Trinity River, overloaded the Trinity River Authority’s downstream Central Regional Wastewater System and created backups within the Irving system. This situation warranted reporting to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the public and other designated public officials. The final estimated quantity of the overflow will be reported to the TCEQ.

During heavy rain events such as those recently experienced in the DFW area, it is common for storm water from overflowing creeks and rivers to cover manholes and underground wastewater pipes. Water is then able to enter the lines through cracks and openings. When this happens, pipelines become hydraulically overloaded, and wastewater spills may occur.

As required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the following standard precautionary statements are included:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

For more information, call Elijah Dorminy, Environmental Compliance Supervisor, in the Water Utilities Department at (972) 721-2281.

SOURCE City of Irving