ICVB’s Maura Gast Named Top 25 Women In Meetings Industry

Maura Gast, executive director of the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau, has been named one of the 2018 Meetings & Conventions (M&C) Top 25 Women in the Meetings Industry.

In 2017, Irving, Texas welcomed some 3.75 million visitors who spent $2.68 billion and supported 22,168 jobs. Gast has been dedicated to upping those statistics for more than 27 years, starting at the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau as director of the film commission and cycling through other roles before taking the helm as the bureau’s executive director in 2003.

Among Gast’s successes are the building of both the Irving Convention Center, which opened in January 2011, and a headquarters hotel, the 350-room Westin Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, which opens in January. “Most of the time we inherit those opportunities,” says Gast, who has chaired Destinations International and is now an executive on two of its committees. “We seldom get the luxury to see all these things through.”

SOURCE: Northstar Meetings Group