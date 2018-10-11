Irving ISD Bands Make Sweet Music

More than 1,000 student musicians took the field for the 36th biennial Irving ISD Band Festival in a great display of talent and musicianship. Marching bands from Irving, MacArthur and Nimitz high schools each performed pieces, then united for a special grand finale featuring all eight middle school bands. The festival served as a pre-UIL…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register