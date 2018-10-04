Irving ISD Singers Take on All-Region Choir

Irving ISD high school vocalists have once again sung their way to the top. Several were selected to the All-Region Choir and will perform at Dallas Baptist University on Nov. 13, before auditioning for Area in January. Congratulations to Cynthia Lopez Quinteros (Alto 2) and Lilla Fancher (Alto 2) from Irving; William Crowfoot (Tenor 1),…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register