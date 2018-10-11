Irving/Las Colinas Chamber Presents End-of Fiscal Year Meeting

The Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce toasted the completion of another fiscal year during their 2018 Annual Meeting held at the Omni Mandalay Hotel in Las Colinas on Thursday, Oct. 4. With the completion of the Toyota Music Factory and a renewed focus on the city’s Heritage District, the 2017-2018 fiscal year has been…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."