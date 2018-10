John Creviston, Jr. of Irving, TX passed away September 18, 2018 morning. He was a retiree of Ericsson, Inc. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Creviston, his sister, Sally Sutherland of Forney, TX and her children, grandchildren. His Life Celebration was held on Monday, September 24 @ 2:00 pm at Laurel Land Funeral Home Dallas, TX.

