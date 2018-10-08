John Streck

John Michael Streck, 69, of Irving, Texas passed away September 28, 2018. He was born in October of 1948 to the late Joseph Albert and Mary Maxine (Wright) Streck in Independence, Kansas. He grew up in Cherryvale, Kansas and attended Emporia State Teacher’s College. In the Spring of 1973, he married the love of his life, Gayla Jean Hamman. John served several years in the US Army National Guard achieving the rank of Private. He worked at Organic Products of Irving as shipping supervisor for 11 years prior to his retirement. John and Gayla are longtime members of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Travis Michael Streck and grandson Justin Michael Alcorn.

Survivors include loving wife Gayla J. Streck; dedicated daughters: Tracy Alcorn of Whitney, Texas and Tara and husband Brandon Wells of Salem, Oregon; adoring grandchildren: Kirsten, Meagan, Madison and Jonah; great-grandchildren: Colte and Cayson; brother James Streck and wife Tina; cousins: Sharon and Ron Harkness, Jay and Rachelle Bauer and family; nephew Caleb Streck and son Jameson; nieces Roshonda Streck and Angela Hotchkiss and husband Jon.

Visitation was Wednesday, October 3, 2018at Donnelly’s. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving, Rev. Msgr. Jerry Duesman Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.

