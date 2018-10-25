McKesson’s Community Days Creates Care Packages For Cancer Patients

McKesson employees and city officials teamed up to spread good will during the 20th annual Community Days held at the McKesson facility in Las Colinas on Monday, Oct. 15. During the event, volunteers created “Cancer Care Packages,” consisting of hand-tied blankets, inspirational books, and handwritten notes of encouragement and support. The packages will join thousands…
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."