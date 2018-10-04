Most Parents Hate When Shop Staff Lack Product Knowledge

London, UK – Parents want to be helped when they go in-store with assistance from shop staff and self-help tech. Brand new consumer research report specifically about parents’ shopping habits reveals that moms, dads and guardians of young children want knowledgeable shop staff, efficiency, convenience, and good facilities when shopping, whether in a city centre,…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register