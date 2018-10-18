Park Place Luxury Car Showcase Turns Heads [PHOTOS]

Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas hosted the second annual Park Place Luxury and Supercar Showcase on Saturday, Oct 13. Luxury vehicles ranging from classics to 2019 models lined the courtyard walkways, where car enthusiasts browsed the collections under cloudy skies. The event drew a crowd despite the rainy conditions on Saturday. In…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register