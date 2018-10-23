Pavement Services Vehicle Leaks 20 Gallons of Fuel Onto George Bush Expressway [PHOTOS]

A Pavement Services vehicle is responsible for a massive fuel spill on Monday, October 22nd.

At approx 8:50 AM Monday morning, a Pavement Services vehicle hit the attenuator guard and concrete divider causing a rupture to the fuel tank spilling approx 20 gallons of diesel fuel. 4 units from the Irving Fire Department were on hand to contain the hazmat spill. The incident occurred on George Bush Expressway just north of Belt Line Road. No injuries were reported.

You can view photos of the spill below:

Photos by Rodney Moore