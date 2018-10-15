Peggy Jean Wylie Duvall was born November 16, 1928. She was given up for adoption and raised by Louis Wylie and Erma Frances Brooks Wylie. She lived in Poolville, TX during her school days where she graduated as her class Valedictorian. Under her picture in the school annual was written “Dynamite comes in Small Packages”. She attended secretarial school after graduation. Peggy worked as a secretary and in accounting for a short time.

Peggy started dating Dale while on their high school senior trip. They married shortly after on January 6, 1947. They lived in Weatherford and then moved to Oakcliff, where Deanna was born.

Her second daughter, Dana, was born after they moved to their first home, purchased in Dallas, TX. As a stay at home Mom she loved sewing, especially for her girls and was very active in Church, School and Community in Dallas and Irving. Peggy was engaged in some form, being a member or working on a committee in numerous Irving groups while also helping her husband in their auto business for 37 years.

Peggy loved traveling with friends and family, among some of their destinations were the Pyramids of Mexico, Cathedrals of Italy and the shores of Alaska.

Peggy spent many of her last days painting and enjoying her garden and butterflies. She was ready to go home and be with her Love, Dale. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in January of this year.

Funeral service held at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home on October 12th. Burial followed at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

