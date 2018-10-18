Rambler Community Calendar 10/20 – 10/23

Passport Fair October 20, 7:30 a.m.-3p.m. To ensure U.S. citizens are prepared to travel internationally this year, the U.S. Postal Service will be hosting multiple passport fairs at locations across North Texas, in the USPS Dallas District. Appointments are not required, so customers are encouraged to show up early, as applicants will be served on…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register