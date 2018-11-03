3-Car Accident At Belt Line & Rochelle [PHOTOS]

A 3-car pileup occurred on Thursday, November 29th, at approximately 10:40 AM at the corner of Belt Line and Rochelle in Irving. A Gray Chevy, Blue Ford and a Red Dodge were involved. All 3 vehicles were headed southbound on Belt Line. According to eyewitnesses on the scene, it appears there was indecision on whether to stop or go during a light change.

2 Irving PD units, 1 Irving Paramedic unit and 1 Irving Fire Truck were on hand. Only minor injuries were reported.

You can view photos from the accident below:

Photos by Rodney Moore