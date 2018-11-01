Battle of the Badges Encourages Community Matches

In the past few years, social media challenges like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and Go Vote have gone viral and created change. Now Irving is participating in a new challenge, effecting change for children. This social media challenge is called #BattleOfTheBadges and is a competition to match the most mentors through the Big Brothers…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.