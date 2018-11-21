Coppell Names New Deputy City Manager

The city of Coppell has announced that a new deputy city manager will take the helm as Noel Bernal, former deputy city manager, transitions to city manager of Brownsville. The city has selected Vicki Chiavetta, director of library services, as the new deputy city manager, effective immediately. Chiavetta joined the City of Coppell in 2009….

