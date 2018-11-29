Coppell Police Seek Aggravated Robbery Suspect

A restaurant near Denton Tap and Sandy Lake in Coppell was robbed at closing time on Nov. 26. The pictured suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery. He fled on foot after the offense. The same suspect committed a similar robbery in Irving on Nov. 12. In both offenses, the suspect was wearing a unique…

