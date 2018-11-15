Diwali Celebration Showcases Hindu-Texas Culture

Colorful traditional dresses, beautiful bright decorations and a variety of foods filled the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir as people gathered to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu New Year, on Sat. Nov. 10. “Diwali is the last day of the year, and then we have the start of the New Year,” Yogan Rao, BAPS media consultant said. …
