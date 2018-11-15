Fallen Soldier Sculpture Unveiled for Veterans Day

To celebrate this year’s Veterans Day, the Irving Veterans Memorial Park Committee hosted a Veterans Day program at the former Central Library auditorium with live music, moments of reflection by military personnel, and remarks by city officials on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 11. The committee also unveiled the newest addition at the Veterans Memorial Park, the…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register