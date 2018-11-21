Former de Zavala Middle School Band Members Named Outstanding Soloists

Posted By: Staff
November 21, 2018
Earlier this school year, the Foundation for Music Education delivered great news to student musicians at de Zavala Middle School naming the varsity band and its director Melissa Colvin a Commended Winner in the 2018 Mark of Excellence project. The Foundation is back with additional honors, this time recognizing three individual students as Outstanding Soloists:…
… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register