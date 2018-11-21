Irving ISD Academic Decathlon Teams Excel in Hometown Meet

Irving ISD hosted 20 teams and approximately 350 students for the 2nd Annual Irving ISD Academic Decathlon Invitational meet. Irving High School took third overall, winning first-place in the subject areas of art, social studies and language/literature. Led by Alan Ta, the Nimitz team finished fifth overall. MacArthur earned a score of 17,208, fueled by…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register