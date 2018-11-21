Irving ISD Academic Decathlon Teams Excel in Hometown Meet

Posted By: Staff
Irving ISD hosted 20 teams and approximately 350 students for the 2nd Annual Irving ISD Academic Decathlon Invitational meet. Irving High School took third overall, winning first-place in the subject areas of art, social studies and language/literature. Led by Alan Ta, the Nimitz team finished fifth overall. MacArthur earned a score of 17,208, fueled by…
