MacArthur Graduate Serves Aboard Navy Airport at Sea

A MacArthur High School graduate currently serves aboard one of the U.S. Navy’s most valuable and capable warships, one that can carry 5,000 sailors and more than 70 warplanes anywhere in the world to defend America. Hospitalman Apprentice Ellysse Tilley is a hospital corpsman and dental assistant aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, currently…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register