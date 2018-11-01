Nimitz JROTC Wins Regional Drill, Qualifies for State Championships

Nimitz Navy JROTC is state-bound. Cadets won six of 10 categories to clinch the Lewisville regional drill meet title and a spot at the JROTC State Championships at Texas A&M University in February for the seventh consecutive year. Nimitz cadets won first place in Overall All Service, Overall Navy JROTCs, Armed Regulation Drill for boys…

