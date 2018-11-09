Old Dallas Cowboys Home Will be New Housing Community at Valley Ranch

The goal post has been moved — along with the practice field — all the way to Frisco. And the old Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters building in Irving is now just a pile of rubble.
Two years after the NFL team decamped for its new digs at The Star in Frisco, there’s a new real estate play being made at the old Cowboys’ site in Valley Ranch. The 36-acre property north of LBJ Freeway is being turned into an exclusive residential community with 230 houses.
Work crews have already knocked down most of the old Cowboys office and practice facility. But the entry wall on Cowboys Parkway still brags about the team’s Super Bowl wins. A new entry constructed from stone from the old Cowboys office building will be installed when the property is reborn as a community called Legends Crossing.
“There are a few things that we are preserving,” said Mehrdad Moayedi, CEO of Centurion American Development Group, one of North Texas’ largest residential developers which is doing the Valley Ranch project. “We looked at retrofitting the old buildings but that didn’t work.”
The former Cowboys’ headquarters site is one of the largest vacant properties in Valley Ranch — a mixed-use community that dates to the 1980s. When the Cowboys moved to Frisco, neighborhood groups were worried about what would happen to the former sports facility.
“Everybody had thought it might become multifamily because there are apartments on the south side and some commercial on the west side,” Moayedi said. “But that was never our plan. We thought it was a great location for a new home community.”
After re-zoning the property, Centurion American has pushed ahead with planning the development and clearing the land for new home building.
“We will be delivering the first home lots in July and August of next year,” Moayedi said.
About 10 acres of the property will be reserved for open space, including two small parks, a swimming pool recreation area and a greenbelt along a canal.
“This project meets a need in Irving,” Moayedi said. “There are seniors who want to downsize and stay in the area.”
Houses planned in Legends Crossing will include a combination of villas, smaller bungalows and townhomes. Homes will start at less than $300,000, Moayedi said.
The developer plans to name streets in the project after former Dallas Cowboys star players.
Centurion American paid about $10 million for the land. Addison-based Trez Capital is funding the project.
“They actually financed it even before I got the zoning done,” Moayedi said.
Centurion American has already agreed to sell some of the home sites to Pulte, one of the country’s biggest home builders. And Moayedi said he’s close to completing deals with two more builders for the project.
“There has been a lot of interest,” he said. “In Valley Ranch, this is the largest property left where you can build a project like this.”
Pulte, which builds more than 1,000 homes each year in neighborhoods all over North Texas, has been successful with urban-style townhouses and small home projects in D-FW.
“The price range will be starting in the high $300,000’s and topping out in the low $400,000’s, said Pulte’s Macey Kessler. “The location is idea, especially for families, because it is in close proximity to freeways, work, shopping, restaurants and highly rated schools.”
Ted Wilson with Dallas housing analyst Residential Strategies says there is demand for the Valley Ranch project from homebuyers.
“New communities in the Irving, Valley Ranch and Las Colinas areas have been excellent performers in recent years,” Wilson said. “The area offers great schools and close proximity to the DFW Airport and work centers.”
Centurion American has developed thousands of home sites in new communities all over the region.
The developer has also gotten accolades for preservation projects, including the $250 million redevelopment of downtown Dallas’ historic Statler Hotel and the Cabana Hotel on Stemmons Freeway.
SOURCE: Dallas Morning News