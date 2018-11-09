Old Dallas Cowboys Home Will be New Housing Community at Valley Ranch

After re-zoning the property, Centurion American has pushed ahead with planning the development and clearing the land for new home building.

“We will be delivering the first home lots in July and August of next year,” Moayedi said.

About 10 acres of the property will be reserved for open space, including two small parks, a swimming pool recreation area and a greenbelt along a canal.

“This project meets a need in Irving,” Moayedi said. “There are seniors who want to downsize and stay in the area.”

Houses planned in Legends Crossing will include a combination of villas, smaller bungalows and townhomes. Homes will start at less than $300,000, Moayedi said.

The developer plans to name streets in the project after former Dallas Cowboys star players.

Centurion American paid about $10 million for the land. Addison-based Trez Capital is funding the project.

“They actually financed it even before I got the zoning done,” Moayedi said.

Centurion American has already agreed to sell some of the home sites to Pulte, one of the country’s biggest home builders. And Moayedi said he’s close to completing deals with two more builders for the project.

“There has been a lot of interest,” he said. “In Valley Ranch, this is the largest property left where you can build a project like this.”

Pulte, which builds more than 1,000 homes each year in neighborhoods all over North Texas, has been successful with urban-style townhouses and small home projects in D-FW.

“The price range will be starting in the high $300,000’s and topping out in the low $400,000’s, said Pulte’s Macey Kessler. “The location is idea, especially for families, because it is in close proximity to freeways, work, shopping, restaurants and highly rated schools.”

Ted Wilson with Dallas housing analyst Residential Strategies says there is demand for the Valley Ranch project from homebuyers.

“New communities in the Irving, Valley Ranch and Las Colinas areas have been excellent performers in recent years,” Wilson said. “The area offers great schools and close proximity to the DFW Airport and work centers.”

Centurion American has developed thousands of home sites in new communities all over the region.

The developer has also gotten accolades for preservation projects, including the $250 million redevelopment of downtown Dallas’ historic Statler Hotel and the Cabana Hotel on Stemmons Freeway.

SOURCE: Dallas Morning News