Red Bull Air Race World Championships Fly Over Texas [PHOTOS]

Posted By: Ashley Smith November 29, 2018

Precision, speed and a whole lot of nerve was displayed in the air at Texas Motor Speedway as Red Bull hosted their season finale of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Fort Worth, Nov. 17-18. At speeds of over 230 miles per hour and a maximum g-force of 12, pilots from across the…

About the Author

Ashley Smith
Ashley Smith is a freelance writer for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Emerson College in 2012 with a degree in journalism and a minor in marketing. During her time at Emerson, she managed the Charlestown beat and contributed to Boston Globe's online section. Currently, she helps run her family business in Irving, Texas but has reignited her passion to write and serve the community.

