Seats for Soldiers Night Draws Large Crowd

Dave Roever served in the Navy as special warfare command and as a Brown Water, Black Beret during the Vietnam War. His military career was cut short after a hand grenade exploded near his face. Roever had over 50 surgeries and the veteran joked he has a constructed nose. “I got nose a bubba,” said…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register