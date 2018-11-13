Senator José Menéndez Files Medical Cannabis Bill

To alleviate suffering for thousands of Texas patients, Senator José Menéndez filed Senate Bill 90, a comprehensive and compassionate medical cannabis bill. If passed, Texas would become the 33rd state to offer medical cannabis for qualifying patients. The proposed legislation would increase the number of debilitating medical conditions that qualify for the Texas Compassionate Use Program (T.CUP). Senate Bill 90 would also allow doctors to treat medical cannabis like any other medicine.

“Doctors, not politicians, should determine what is best for Texas patients,” said Senator Menéndez. “Studies have proven that cannabis is a legitimate medicine that can help a of variety Texans including, individuals suffering from opioid addiction, veterans coping with PTSD, cancer patients, and people on the Autism spectrum. Texas should provide real relief for our suffering patients.”

“Patients should not be arrested for using a medicine that is legal in every state that borders Texas, including conservative states like Oklahoma and Arkansas,” said Senator Menéndez. “The legislature must act and provide medical freedom to those who need it this most.”

Senator Menéndez has demonstrated he is a leader on this issue, having filed medical cannabis legislation in the previous two sessions, Senate Bill 1839 in 2015 and Senate Bill 269 in 2017. He was also the coauthor of the landmark Senate Bill 339 which allowed for limited cannabis use for people with intractable

epilepsy

SOURCE: Office of Senator José Menéndez