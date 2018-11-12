Shirley Ann “Scooter” Conner, 72, a life-time resident of Irving, died Saturday, October 27, 2018 suddenly at her home. Born August 6, 1946 in Atlanta, Texas, she is the daughter of Willie Lummis McCandless and the late John Thomas McCandless.

She was a retired floral designer for Michael’s Stores. She married Doyle R. “Pete” Conner April 2, 2005 in Irving.

Preceded in death by a son, Robert Deel, she is survived by her husband Doyle R. “Pete” Conner of Irving; two daughters, Vicki Melancon and husband Tony of Keller and Kathy Deel; a brother John McCandless of Irving; and three grandchildren Justin, Kortney, and Cristan Melancon.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday in the chapel at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home. Burial was at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.