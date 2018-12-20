American Airlines Spreads Holiday Cheer to Community, Employees

Christmas came early for employees of American Airlines as they celebrated the annual Holiday in the Hangar event at the American Airlines C.R. Smith Museum early Saturday morning, Dec. 8. Over 100 employees filled the museum with their families to enjoy this event that was put together by the C.R. Smith Museum and American Airlines…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register