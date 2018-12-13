Cardwell Career Prep Center Celebrates 32nd Graduate

Students, staff and family members lined the halls of Cardwell Career Preparatory Center to celebrate Trevis Williams’ graduation. It’s a special gesture displayed for each Cardwell graduate, and so far the school has done this 32 times this year. “Our students are accomplishing things they never thought were possible, and we should all be proud,”…

