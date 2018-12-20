Cozby Library Engages Little Ones in Holiday Activities

Celebrating the season’s spirit, employees of the city of Coppell hosted the annual Family Fun Night in the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The evening consisted of baked goods, Christmas music, and a wide range of entertainment. Leading the festivities was children’s librarian Tracie Williams, who along with providing most of…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register