DFW Transportation-AQ Balance Gets Federal Approval

Arlington, Texas – The US Department of Transportation ruled in November that the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s recently adopted Metropolitan Transportation Plan complies with federal air quality regulations, allowing current and future transportation projects to proceed. State Highway 199,LBJ East, Interstate Highway 20/IH 820/US Highway 287 (the Southeast Connector)and transit on the Cotton Belt rail corridor…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register