GPPD Emergency Dispatchers Receive Life-Saving Awards

Emergency Dispatchers are the voices in the dark, who give hope to those who need it the most. From the distress of a life in peril to the joy of bringing new life into the world, these true first responders stand ready to handle it all. However recently at the Grand Prairie Police Department, the…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register