Irving ISD Caring and Sharing Night Offers Families Holiday Joy

Posted By: Ashley Smith December 27, 2018

Cars lined O’Connor Road, waiting to turn into Irving High School for a night of Caring and Sharing organized by Irving Schools Foundation on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Crystal Scanio, CEO of Irving Schools Foundation, started Caring and Sharing in 2013. “We started the Angel Tree about ten years ago,” Scanio said. “At that time, it…

Ashley Smith
Ashley Smith is a freelance writer for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Emerson College in 2012 with a degree in journalism and a minor in marketing. During her time at Emerson, she managed the Charlestown beat and contributed to Boston Globe's online section. Currently, she helps run her family business in Irving, Texas but has reignited her passion to write and serve the community.

